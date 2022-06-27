Gov’t speaks on rumoured diesel shortage

- Advertisement -

By Oumie Mendy

The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has described as false rumours of an impending diesel shortage in The Gambia.

There were persistent rumours, mostly on social about a looming 7-day diesel shortage, which has visibly pushed people to stock the product in the last few days.

- Advertisement -

However, a statement on Thursday from the ministry said there is no iota of truth in the rumours as there is enough diesel and no shortage is imminent.

“The general public is hereby informed that the information being circulated on several social media platforms is untrue and baseless.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy in collaboration with the Public Utility and Regulatory Authority, the depots (Gam-Petroleum and General Petroleum Services) and the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are ensuring that stock levels in the country are managed strategically to avoid shortages,” the statement assured.

- Advertisement -

It added: “Contrary to the claims being circulated, the Government and OMCs have agreed on the fuel prices being set monthly. To make fuel products affordable, government continues to forgo its revenue while the importers also agreed to reduce their importer margin by $20 per metric tonne.

Despite the disruption to global supply chains and limited supply of petroleum products, The Gambia is one country that has not experienced shortages since the start of the Russia – Ukraine war in March 2022. The government will continue to do everything in its power to ensure that fuel products are available in the country.”