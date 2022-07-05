Gov’t Spokesperson gets additional portfolio, Sankanu appointed deputy

- Advertisement -

Press release

Acting in accordance with the 1997 Constitution and upon consultation with the Public Service Commission (PSC), President Adama Barrow has appointed Ebrima G. Sankareh Government Spokesperson & Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs effective 20th June, 2022.

Directly answerable to the President, the Spokesperson manages the political information of the President and centrally coordinates the strategic internal and external communications of the Government. He speaks on behalf of the president, cabinet ministers and all other senior officials both nationally and internationally.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Sankareh, initially appointed by President Barrow in June 2018, will with his expanded role, advise the president on best practices for harnessing the potentials of the Diaspora and guiding statutory entities in charge of Diaspora Affairs. In June 2017, President Barrow declared the Diaspora as the 8th region of The Gambia and with the appointment of Sankareh as Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs, the Government is showing political will of addressing barriers to effective engagements with the Diaspora.

Sankareh, a seasoned journalist holds double BA degrees in Political Science and History from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC, USA and a Master of Arts Degree in English Literature from Graduate Schools of The University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina, U.S.A.

He proceeded to the University of Birmingham at Edgbaston, UK for his PhD studies in African Studies with specialization in Literature.

- Advertisement -

He had earlier graduated with a Teacher’s Diploma in English and History from The Gambia College and Bristol University, UK.

Meanwhile Prince Bubacarr Aminata Sankanu, a principal information officer has been appointed deputy government spokesman.

Sankanu is a veteran journalist with over 30 years of professional experience working for various national and international media outlets notably, The Point Newspaper, The Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS), Voice of America, BBC Focus on Africa and Germany’s Radio Deutsche Welle.

He studied Digital Film and Animation at the SAE Institute in Germany before proceeding to the University of Stirling in Scotland, UK, for a Master’s Degree in the Arts and Humanities with specialization in Film Theory and Practice.

Sankanu is currently studying Law at the Faculty of Law of the University of The Gambia.