Gov’t to engage political parties, CSOs on reconciliation

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The government has accepted the TRRC recommendation to pursue reconciliation anchored on social cohesion, harmony and mutual co-existence regardless of political differences across the country.

“The Government accepts the recommendations of the Commission and is committed to working closely with stakeholders particularly political parties, civil society and victim led groups as part of its reconciliation agenda,” government said in its White Paper on the TRRC recommendations released on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The government has also accepted to consider passing of legislation to criminalise hate speech and making derogatory remarks against any ethnic group. “The Government accepts the recommendations of the Commission and confirms that hate speech including making derogatory remarks against any ethnic group is included in the draft Criminal Code,” it added.