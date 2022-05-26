Gov’t to pay over D32M reparations to families of West African migrants

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Government has accepted TRRC’s recommendation for it to pay D32, 400, 000 to the families of the West African migrants killed in the country in 2005. On July 22, 2005, Gambia security forces arrested the migrants, who were bound for Europe, and according to testimonies at the TRRC hearings almost all the migrants, including about 44 Ghanaians, 9 Nigerians, 2 Togolese, and nationals of Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal, plus 1 Gambian, were killed by the Junglers.

The TRRC said the reparations payments to these victims are to be paid through their respective governments as soon as possible. This amount, the commission said, is not reflected in the outstanding payment outlined in the TRRC report.

“The government accepts the recommendation of the Commission and will work with their survivors and governments, through the independent reparations body to be created,” the government said in its White Paper.

Prosecution

The government also agreed to prosecute Jammeh and his enablers and accomplices for their roles in the unlawful killings of the migrants and the cover up of these killings. These enablers and accomplices include; Jammeh himself, Ousman Sonko, Solo Bojang, Malick Jatta (Alfidie), Sanna Manjang, Kawsu Camara (Bombardier), Tumbul Tamba, Bai Lowe, Nuha Badjie, Landing Tamba, Alieu Jeng, Omar A. Jallow (Oya), Buboucarr Jallow and Lamin Sillah.