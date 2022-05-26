Gov’t to suspend adversely mentioned officials

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Justice Minister Dawda Jallow has announced the government’s plans to suspend all individuals that were adversely mentioned during the public hearings of the TRRC pending retirement or termination of their contracts.

“The government shall take steps for their immediate suspension from service while we work on a lawful means to effect their dismissal, termination or compulsory retirement as each class may require,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Minister Jallow said the government has rejected the TRRC recommendation for the former vice-chairman of the Junta Sana Sabally to be given amnesty and also accepted the commission’s decision to deny former vice president Isatou Njie-Saidy amnesty.

Minister Jallow also assured Gambians of the government’s commitment to ensure transparent and inclusive implementations of the TRRC recommendations with a clear timeline and measurable outcome.

“The implementation must therefore be transparent and inclusive with a clear timeline and measurable outcome,” he added.

- Advertisement -

He said the government is committed to implement all the recommendations outlined in the White Paper including the prosecution of Jammeh.