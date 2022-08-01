26.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, August 1, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

GPA develops IT system for shore handling revenue collection

0
- Advertisement -

In a ground-breaking development, the Gambia Ports Authority IT Department has developed an in-house IT application platform for the management of its shore handling revenue collection for goods clearance at the Port of Banjul.

The deployment of the new system is aimed at eliminating human interference and input in the calculation of charges due for shore handling services. It will ensure end-to-end IT transaction based starting from online release of Delivery Orders by Shipping Agencies and submission to the GPA electronically. At GPA’s end, the system will self-generate the charges due to be paid by consignees and payments made by bank deposits through an onsite teller implant by one of the local banks.

Authorisation and delivery of cargoes will also be done within the system.

- Advertisement -

As a prelude, a two- week training of users ranging from relevant GPA staff, shipping agencies, consignees and clearing and forwarding agents is currently on going prior to the deployment of the system. This also includes stakeholder engagement on the business process improvements/changes once the system goes live.

It is expected that the system will usher-in improved accountability for the revenue due and liable to be paid to the Port for shore handling services, remove potential errors resulting from human interference and optimise revenue collection.

The system will also serve as a prelude to the wider Port Digitalization Project, which is aimed at taking advantage of the developments in technology for improved port performance and efficient service delivery.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGov’t says investigations progressing in Gam-petroleum saga despite court acquittal
Next articleGov’t to convene response to flood disaster
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest Stories

GFF electoral committee announces list of nominees

The Electoral Committee of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) on Friday disclosed that following the closure of nomination of candidates for the Executive Committee...

Team-Kaba runs into protesters in Basse

Veteran players endorsed Team-Kaba

QUESTIONS FOR GNOC ASVISA-LESS GINA RISKS MISSINGCOMMONWEALTH GAMES

Speech delivered by President Adama Barrow at the foundation laying ceremony of the construction of...

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions