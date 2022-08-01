GPA develops IT system for shore handling revenue collection

- Advertisement -

In a ground-breaking development, the Gambia Ports Authority IT Department has developed an in-house IT application platform for the management of its shore handling revenue collection for goods clearance at the Port of Banjul.

The deployment of the new system is aimed at eliminating human interference and input in the calculation of charges due for shore handling services. It will ensure end-to-end IT transaction based starting from online release of Delivery Orders by Shipping Agencies and submission to the GPA electronically. At GPA’s end, the system will self-generate the charges due to be paid by consignees and payments made by bank deposits through an onsite teller implant by one of the local banks.

Authorisation and delivery of cargoes will also be done within the system.

As a prelude, a two- week training of users ranging from relevant GPA staff, shipping agencies, consignees and clearing and forwarding agents is currently on going prior to the deployment of the system. This also includes stakeholder engagement on the business process improvements/changes once the system goes live.

It is expected that the system will usher-in improved accountability for the revenue due and liable to be paid to the Port for shore handling services, remove potential errors resulting from human interference and optimise revenue collection.

The system will also serve as a prelude to the wider Port Digitalization Project, which is aimed at taking advantage of the developments in technology for improved port performance and efficient service delivery.