Guinean charged with assaulting police officer

By Aisha Tamba

One Alpha Yaya Suwareh, a Guinean, was yesterday arraigned at the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court for fighting a police officer who was on his duties and resisting arrest.

He is charged with two counts, assaulting a police officer on duty and idle and disorderly.

According to the charge sheet, Alpha Yaya Suwareh assaulted one Musa Badjie, a police officer by headbutting him on his mouth.

The police prosecutor Sergeant S Bah told the court that the accused claimed to have missed some of his items at the compound he was working in Fajara and locked the gate, threatening that nobody would leave if his missing items were not found.

He said the accused resisted arrest when two police officers went to arrest him and practically fought them.

In his defense, Alpha Yaya denied resisting. “I was the one entrusted with that place and I couldn’t leave. That was why I told them to wait. They laid their hands on me first,” he said.

The accused pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Tamara Chaw, who granted him bail for the sum of D10, 000 with one Gambian surety.

The accused who could not acquire his bail requirement told the court that he is living in terrible condition.