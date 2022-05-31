29.2 C
Gambia News

High Court grants bail to 2 minors accused of rape

By Binta A Bah

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court has ordered for the release of two minors on bail in the sum of D250,000 with a Gambian surety.
The minors are currently remanded at Mile 7 Juvenile Prisons and are separately facing rape allegations.
Lawyer Jallow sought for their bail while arguing that the boys are yet to be arraigned and that one of them has spent more than eight months at the Farafenni police station on the allegations of rape. The state did not oppose to the bail application.
Meanwhile, the court has also ordered to remit the case to the children’s court in Kanifing.

