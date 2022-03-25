High Court to hear Sabally’s suit against IEC today

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Justice F.A Achibonga of the High Court in Banjul will today preside over the hearing of the suit filed by Momodou Sabally against the returning officer of the Independent Electoral Commission at the Brikama branch, the chairman of IEC and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

Momodou Sabally, a UDP aspirant for Busumbala Constituency, has had his nomination rejected by the returning officer at the IEC branch in Brikama because he was adversely mentioned by the Janneh commission

Sabally is seeking for order to set side the IEC’s decision to pave way for him to contest the 9th April National Assembly elections. The matter is set to start at 9:30 am this morning.