Huawei gives Tobaski rams to Gambian Muslims

Huawei Technologies, the Gambian branch of the Chinese multinational technology corporation and a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, on Thursday gave out 70 rams to Muslims in The Gambia.

This is the third year running the company has given out rams to Muslims in observance of the annual Eid-ul-Adha, The Feast of Sacrifice, locally known as Tobaski.

It is a requirement in Islam for all adult Muslims who have the means to sacrifice an animal on the prescribed day as a demonstration of obedience to Allah.

However, given the high cost of these animals, many could not could fulfil the requirement leaving families distraught. So for the past three years, Huawei Technologies Gambia has spent millions of dalasis to bring a smile to the faces of needy Gambian families.

During a ceremony at the company’s head offices in Cape Point, Bakau, on Friday, Huawei country manager Liu Fengjiang stated that the annual Tobaski rams donations are part of the company’s corporate social activities. He said giving back to the community is an integral part of Huawei’s corporate philosophy.

He said for the past 17 years, his company has been at the forefront of helping The Gambia build a digital economy and providing a platform and an environment conducive for local talent cultivation and development.

Mr Liu thanked the government and the people of The Gambia for providing an enabling environment for Huawei to operate in The Gambia.

In accepting the rams for onward distribution to the beneficiaries, Yankuba Sonko, former minister for the Interior, thanked Huawei for bailing out tens of families in the country who otherwise would not have been able to afford a ram for the feast. He reminded that in each of the past two preceding years, Huawei had given out 100 rams on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. He said the rams are given to people who need them the most.

Alhaji Dembo Bojang, the presidential adviser for religious affairs and national president of the ruling party, commended Huawei for its generosity to Gambian Muslims and urged other multinational corporations operating in the country to emulate Huawei. He assured the company of the support of the president and the government at all times.

The imams of Bakau and Cape Point, whose communities were given eight and seven rams, respectively, gave the vote of thanks.

Ms Hawanatu Deen, account manager at Huawei Technologies Gambia, chaired the presentation ceremony.