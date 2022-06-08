IGP ordered to produce accused persons in Penny Appeal case

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Ba Jaiteh has directed the Inspector General of Police to produce six accused persons in the Penny Appeal orphanage case.

The six accused are Musa Camara, Mai Mankara, Kawsu Mankanera, Sidi Hydara, Muhammed Hydara and Jerreh Sanyang.

The trial Judge was prompted to give this directive yesterday, 7th June, 2022 when the court observed that the accused persons were not present in court when the matter was called.

The accused persons are charged with eight counts of criminal offences.

Justice Jaiteh indicated that the Attorney General’s Chambers has filed a bill of indictment on the 28th February, 2022 and since then, the police have been unable to produce these accused persons before the court to stand trial despite frantic efforts the state law office had made to prosecute the case.

The trial Judge revealed that as a result of the inaction of the police, the case had suffered series of adjournments as the accused persons have not and never been arraigned before the court.

Justice Jaiteh therefore ordered the Inspector General of Police to produce the accused persons on the next adjourned date.

Meanwhile, the case was adjourned to the 14th June, 2022 for further mention.