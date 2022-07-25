Indian university awards Barrow with PhD

- Advertisement -

Vice President Badara Alieu Joof, currently on a visit to India, over the weekend received a “Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Human Letters, Honoris Causa” for President Adama Barrow, during a modest convocation ceremony at the residence of the Gambian Ambassador in New Delhi.

The University will formally confer the Doctorate Degree on President Barrow when he visits India in due course.

According Ebrima Sankareh, the Gambia Government Spokesman on the trip, the Founder & Chancellor of Integral University, Professor S. W. Akhta with University Pro-Chancellor Dr. Syed Nadeem Akhtar and Vice Chancellor Professor, Javed Musarrat, also presented the University Key to Vice President Joof.

Professor Akhta said both the Key and Honorary Doctoral Degree were testimonies to President Adama Barrow’s visionary and inspiring leadership that has brought so much hope and inspiration to Gambians and the outsiders within so short a time.

Accepting the University Key and Honorary Doctoral Degree on behalf of the Gambian leader, Vice President Joof thanked the leadership, management and academic staff of Integral University for their kind sentiments on President Barrow and assured them that the credentials will serve as great motivation for Mr Barrow as he charts new ways for The Gambia. VP Joof told Integral University that they have a very significant role to play in the technological and educational advancement of The Gambia and would love to have their presence felt across the country.

The ceremony hosted by the Gambian High Commissioner to India, Mustapha Jawara and staff, was witnessed by members of the vice president’s delegation to the “17th edition of The India – Africa Conclave.