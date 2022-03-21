￼Inspiring Gambians celebrated at Heroes Award

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Under a cool moonlit Friday night at Cocoa Ocean, many Gambians were singled out, praised and decorated for their inspiring impactful stories on the life of the nation. It was at the second Heroes Award organised by the Fatu Network media outfit headed by Fatu Camara.

The event brought together Gambians from many walks of life for a long night of comradeship and entertainment.

The night started with emcees Harona Drammeh and Fanta Ceesay rolling out the awards, while a random selection of guests unveiled and presented them to the winners or their representatives.

One of them, a posthumous award to late Pa Nderry MBai moved the crowd as his uncle Fafa M’Bai paid a moving tribute to the deceased journalist.

But a galaxy of music stars made sure it was not all a sombre affair. They include mbalax superstar Youssou N’Dour, king of kora Jaliba Kuyateh and top rapper ST.

The awards were dished out as follows:

President Adama Barrow won Person of the Year; Aji Kumba Daffeh and Tresor Women Warriors won Agricultural Leadership Award; Brikama Nema Diapora group won Diaspora Engagement Award; Star Fish International School won Educator Prize for Excellence; Maimuna Jabbie won The Green Award, Dr Kebba Marena won Health Servant of the Year; Sainabou Sylon-Touray won Philanthropist of the Year; Adama Sarr won Trailblazer of the Year; and Dr Ismail Badjie won Youth Leadership/ Exemplary Youth Award.