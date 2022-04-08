Jawara Foundation launched with 2500 bags of rice, sugar Ramadan gifts

- Advertisement -

The Aboubakary Jawara Foundation, a charity founded by the Chief Executive Officer of GACH, was launched yesterday with a massive donation of 2000 bags of rice and 500 bags of sugar to communities across the country.

The foundation also gave out 5 motorcycles to the people of Basse and a whopping D300,000 to facilitate overseas treatment for a kidney patient. The internally displaced people in Foñi also got 500 bags of rice and 100 bags of sugar from the donated items.

The ceremony was attended by prominent Muslim leaders, including the founder of the Masjid Bilal Quranic Memorisation center, Essa Jawara, who commended Aboubakary for his philanthropic work which included taking more than 200 people to pilgrimage in Mecca. He said people with means should emulate Aboubakary who can spend over three million dalasi on donations out of his love for God.

- Advertisement -

Yusupha Jawara, a senior member of the foundation, said the initiative to present donations to the public is aimed at alleviating the daily struggles of the population especially in this period when price hikes are making life unbearable for the majority of the citizens.

Prominent Islamic scholar, Hammah Jaiteh said Aboubakary Jawara and his foundation have embarked on a very important aspect of Islam- giving out to the needy which he said is the sure way of reaping huge rewards in the hereafter.

Fatou B Bojang, a beneficiary, thanked the foundation for what she called a timely intervention in Ramadan.

- Advertisement -

Jainaba Secka, a senior official of the foundation, announced the foundation will fly four people to perform the hajj.

The launching was graced by members of the Supreme Islamic Council, senior government officials and ordinary people from many communities.