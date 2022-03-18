23.2 C
Gambia News

Jimara caste case withdrawn

By Amadou Jadama

Police prosecutors in Basse have withdrawn the caste case involving six people from Sotuma Sere in Jimara, Upper River Region.

When the case was called on the adjourned date, Prosecutor Sub-Inspector Ebou Ceesay informed the court that the villagers had convened a meeting and amicably resolved the matter.

“They are one people and one family, and this is the first time such an incident happened in their village. Therefore, they asked for the matter to be withdrawn from the court,” he announced.

Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang granted the request but warned the accused persons to refrain from inciting any form of violence and to keep the peace.

Abdoulie Sankano 27, Ebrima Kanteh 28, Essa Sowe 26, Musa J Sankano, Ambally Sankano 24, and Bakary Camara were arraigned last week for allegedly assaulting one Omar Sankareh over a caste dispute.

They were charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit felony, going armed in public and assault causing actual bodily harm. They all contested the charges and were remanded at Janjangbureh prison.  

