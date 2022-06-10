Judge orders legal representation for 5 youths accused of murder

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

Five young men between the ages of 18 and 22 were before Justice Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Kanifing high court on three counts of murder, robbery with violence, and conspiring to commit felony.

The trial involving the young men; Baba Camara, Modou Lamin Dahaba, Assan Conteh, Alasan Sowe, and Omar Darboe was mentioned yesterday.

The case was transferred from the magistrates’ court but the accused persons have no legal representative. The presiding judge has ordered a legal representative for them.

According to the charge sheet, Baba Camara, Modou Lamin Dahaba, Assan Conteh, Alasan Sowe and Omar Darboe in March 2022 at Plama beach in Kotu conspired to rob one Amat Touray with violence.

They allegedly attacked Amat, stabbed him in the neck and robbed him of his mobile phone.

The matter is adjourned for further mentioning.