Justice Jaiteh recuses from Penny Appeal case

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh has withdrawn from presiding over the Penny Appeal case, which involved six officials of the orphanage at Kerr Serign, West Coast Region.

Justice Jaiteh made this pronouncement on Tuesday whilst presiding over the case. He revealed that he knows one of the accused persons, who he said was his classmate at the university.

Justice Jaiteh informed the court that he would send the case file to the Chief Justice Hassan B.Jallow to reassign another judge.

Mus Camara, Mai Mankara, Kawsu Mankanera, Sidi Hydara, Muhammed Hydara and Jerreh Sanyang are charged with negligent act causing harm to several children between the ages of 9 and 12 under their care.

The officials are also charged with common assault, sexual act, unlawful carnal knowledge with children against the order of nature, unlawful and indecent assault of children.