KEI furnishes Nawec, hospital with water dispensers

KEI Industries, a reputable global manufacturers and dealers in power cables and wires working with the National Water and Electricity Company has, yesterday installed water dispensers at the Nawec headquarters, Serekunda General Hospital among other places.

The India-based company also installed solar electricity street lights at the back of the Nawec compound.

The gesture, according to KEI vice president Pawan Jain, is to highlight and mark the excellent relations the company has not only with Nawec but the Gambian people in general.

”We have enjoyed a very cordial and love-filled relations through our work here implementing projects for Nawec which has accorded us the chance to mingle with the beautiful people of the Gambia and so we thought as apt to provide these small but important facilities for the community. In any case, Nawec focuses on the provision of water and electricity for the Gambian people so we symbolically give these two important facilities to them,” Mr Jain said, adding that KEI looked forward to continue working with Nawec and the Gambian people.

In response, the managing director of Nawec, Nani Juwara commended KEI for the gesture. He disclosed that Nawec and KEI enjoy a strong partnership in key important projects such as the electricity expansion project in the Kiangs among other places coming. He said the symbolic gesture is a manifestation of the cordial relations between the two institutions and their local partner Dabanani Electrical Company.

The ceremony was attended by Alagie Conteh, CEO of KEI’s local partner Dabanani, as well as senior management staff of Nawec and KEI.