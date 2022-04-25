LamToro News online launched

- Advertisement -

LamToro News (LTN), a new online news portal focusing on Gambian affairs, has been launched yesterday. It is edited by Assan Sallah, a Gambian journalist based in Germany and former editor of the Daily Observer.

He told The Standard that the launching of LamToro News is important from the word go as it coincides The Gambia’s Republic Day April 24.

“LamToro will bring latest news from The Gambia, Senegal, Africa, and the wider world. Our aim is to promote free and independent journalism as well as contribute our quota towards national development. This medium will also allow the public to make informed decisions as we will publish diverse opinions and hold leaders accountable. LamToro News will also provide quality and critical interpretation and in-depth analysis and investigation of events information, including national security matters as they unfold,” Sallah said.

- Advertisement -

He continued: “Our main objective is to become a one-stop-shop media outlet about national security matters in The Gambia hence, our slogan, We Set You Rethinking meant to provoke people to rethink about the realities of national security. Precisely because of the unpredictability of national security, there are many challenges to be overcomed”.

Lam Toro News can be accessed at www.lamtoronews.com and can be contated via email; [email protected] or telephone: +491776979099 .