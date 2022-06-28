Lawyer seeks unconditional release of 14 Kerr Mot Hali detainees

- Advertisement -

By Binta A Bah

Lawyer Segga Gaye has filed an application at the High Court in Banjul seeking an order for the unconditional release of fourteen residents of Kerr Mot Hali, currently being held at Jangjangbureh Prisons.

The detainees are Omar John, Ali Ceesay, Abdou Mbye, Ali Secka, Ali Ceesay, Musa Mbye, Haddim Ceesay, Mod Talla Secka, Mod Habib Secka, Abdoulie Secka, Mod Habib Secka, Batch Samba, Sheikh Sey and Mustapha Ceesay.

The men were arrested last May after a fire incident in Kerr Mot Hali and were later arraigned at the Basang Magistrates’ Court on charges of conspiracy to commit felony and arson. However, the case was transferred to the high court that has the jurisdiction and were remanded pending their appearance.

When the case was mentioned yesterday, Lawyer Gaye emphasized the urgency of the matter pleading with Justice Ebrima Jaiteh to hear the case within this week. Patrick Gomez, representing the state however informed the court that he needed time to advise himself on the application to release the detainees.

Meanwhile, the judge has instructed prison authorities to make sure the 14 men appear in court today.