Lawyer urges court to acquit woman accused of human trafficking￼

- Advertisement -

By Binta Bah

Lawyer Hajum Gaye has urged a high court judge to acquit and discharge Marie Mboob, who is accused of participating in the trafficking of one Amie Sanneh to Lebanon.

Lawyer Gaye in a file ‘no-case-to-answer’ application said prosecutors “failed” to establish a case against Marie Mboob, linking her to the crime she is accused of.

- Advertisement -

“It is my humble submission that the prosecution through all the three witnesses could not establish a prima facie case against the accused person to warrant her entering her defense,” she said.

She argued that her client never acted as an intermediary for the purpose of trafficking.

“This charge does not hold water in that the evidence of the prosecution witnesses is misplaced and does not support the offence charged.”

- Advertisement -

However, the prosecutor, Saikou Lamin Jobarteh in a filed response, argued that there is an established case against the accused person which the court could “safely” convict in the absence of an explanation from her.

“The prosecution witnesses have proven all the essential elements of the charge and the witnesses have not been discredited during cross-examination,” he said, urging the court to disallow the application for lack of merit and being an abuse of the process of the court with substantial cost.