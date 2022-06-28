Lawyers to file briefs in Yankuba’s death sentence appeal

- Advertisement -

By Binta A Bah

The defense lawyer representing Yankuba Touray and the state lawyer have been given the go-ahead to file their briefs of arguments in the death sentence appeal of former junta minister.

The three-member panel of the Gambia Court of Appeal led by Na-Ceesay Sallah-Wadda, has given 28 days to Touray’s lawyer after which the state will also have another 28 days to file their brief of arguments. Extra seven days is given to the defence in case he wants to reply on points of law.

Touray is appealing against his death sentence by hanging for the murder of former finance minister,

Ousman Koro Ceesay in 1995.

He was convicted last July by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court after he found him guilty of the murder of Ceesay. However, Touray challenged the high court’s decision that

none of the prosecution witnesses (oral testimonies) or documentary evidence adduced before the high court shows or proves that his acts and/or omissions caused the death of Ousman Koro Ceesay.

The case resumes in October.

