Letters To The Editor : TRRC recommends amnesty for Sana, denies ex-VP Njie-Saidy

TRRC recommends amnesty for Sana,

denies ex-VP Njie-Saidy

Dear editor,

Let’s me fair. Sana Sabally was there only briefly during the AFPRC regime. I know for a fact that tribalism played a significant part of the exaggerated role Sana was said to have played during his brief stink as VP in the AFPRC regime. Sana Sabally’s role in the Nov 1994 execution of some counter coupists is bad enough, but it’ll be hard to prosecute him successfully for that, given the context under which it happened.

Mathew Jallow

USA

A travesty of justice! No to amnesty for Sana Sabally

Dear editor,

The TRRC recommendation for amnesty for notorious AFPRC killer Sana Sabally is repugnant and unacceptable.

I hope and pray that The Gambia Government will reject this particular recommendation outright! To confess to crimes against humanity are no justification to escape accountability. Hence Sana Sabally deserves nothing other than to be prosecuted to pay for his blatant unlawful acts of extrajudicial executions of innocent souls!

Whatever deal the TRRC or The Gambia Government may have entered into with this killer, it cannot and must not override the indiscriminate destruction of human lives.

Sana Sabally was in a position of authority on November 11 with the power to ensure that suspects face the due process. But he ignored and abused power just to willfully violate the human rights and dignity of his victims.

In November 1994, the junta had overpowered these victims already. The courts were there for them to prosecute these victims if they truly believed that Basiru Barrow, Dot Faal, Fafa Nyang and Compatriots had violated any law. But they refused to do so.

Sana Sabally, Edward Singhatey, Sadibou Hydara, Yankuba Touray and Yahya Jammeh had no authority or power whatsoever to decide on their own to kill! As the legal and political authority under the circumstances, they should have exercised restraint and bring themselves under the rule of law to follow due process. That way, they would have served the norms of human rights and the spirit of the law.

Instead they decided to bastardize human rights and trample upon the law with impunity at that time. Therefore why should Sana Sabally be rewarded today for merely confessing to what he did? Sana Sabally must be prosecuted for murder! Period.