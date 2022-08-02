28.2 C
Gambia News

LIGHTNING KILLS 4 IN NBR

Four people were killed by lightning in Saturday’s heavy downpour, National Disaster Management Agency boss Sanna Dahaba confirmed to The Standard yesterday.

According to him, all four deaths happened in the North Bank Region, two each from a village near Ngayen and Kerr Pateh. He said in all cases the victims were said to have gone to graze their animals when they were struck by lightning. The downpours, which devastated some areas of the capital Banjul and diverse places in the GBA, were accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Meanwhile, according to the NDMA, work is still on tabulating the national figure of people affected by the heavy rains and the nature of their sufferings.

“We are hoping that by Tuesday (today) we should be able to find out the number of victims,” Mr Dahaba said.

