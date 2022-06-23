MA Bah tells Talokoto youths Jammeh will never rule again

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Retired army general, Momodou Alieu Bah, has said that the former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh will not come back and rule this country again, saying that is already decreed by God.

MA Bah was the last interior minister under Jammeh following the sacking of Ousman Sonko.

In October 2018, MA Bah decamped to the UDP following a leadership tussle with Fabakary Tombong Jatta in the APRC.

But few months to the presidential election, General Bah shifted his allegiance to President Adama Barrow.

“Let me tell you this, if anybody who is telling you that Yahya Jammeh will return and rule this country again, that person is deceiving you. That will never happen. His presidency is over and that was caused by Allah. I am a retired general and worked under him and he appointed me as the Interior minister and I defended him,” he said.

“During the political impasse in 2016, when he rejected the election results and refused to hand over power to Barrow, I still continued to defend. But I later realized that he did not win the election. The coalition won the election, even though IEC made a mistake,” he added.

He said that is when he decided to withdraw his support for Jammeh and “respected the sovereign will of the Gambian people.”

MA Bah made these remarks on Sunday during the Talokoto Youth and Children Development Association congress.

“Let us all accept the verdict of Allah and we agree that President Adama Barrow is the president of this country today. Nobody can do anything about that. Let us not allow ourselves to be used by politicians to divide us, and destroy our relationships. We are one family attending each other’s social activities like naming ceremonies, wedding and funerals,” he advised the youths. “Governments come and go, but our relationships will continue to remain and the country as well.”