Mai Fatty reacts to critics

By Omar Bah

Ever since his recent appearance on Kerr Fatou TV show when he declared that on hindsight he should have endorsed President Adama Barrow in last year’s elections from which he was disqualified, the leader of the Gambia Moral Congress Mai Ahmad Fatty has been lampooned by critics who accused him of being broke and looking for a job.

In his reaction on his Facebook Page, Mr Fatty responded: ”I spoke my mind as a sovereign citizen and not anyone’s proxy. Let me make it abundantly clear so that it’s certain that I didn’t misspeak, in answering a Kerr Fatou interview question: If I were to endorse a candidate outside GMC, it would have been President Barrow. Our Party was in court against IEC even during the elections and that took all our concentration. If all you could say was that he’s job-seeking, climb on top of Mount Everest and announce it there. If all you could say he was broke, that reveals more about you instead. Anyone who doesn’t support your party, you insult his patriotism and invoke a thousand devils. If you had power, you’d have exiled political adversaries or silenced them in jail. Nothing you will say matters to me”.

Mr Fatty who did not name any particular person or group, continued: ”Who I would’ve wished to endorse as an individual citizen, shouldn’t be your issue. That right of mine is proprietary. If I had endorsed your party leader instead, you would’ve been celebrating me. This senseless intolerance has to end! You aren’t Allah to make a pronouncement about my political future or decide my fate! So save your breath! When we laid down our lives and invested millions into Gambia’s liberation, most loud mouths today were sealed then. Am not into anyone’s personal struggle. We live in a democracy now”.