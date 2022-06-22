Man, 65, charged with raping 28-month-old baby

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

Bilali Jallow, a 65-year-old man, was yesterday arraigned at Bakau high court for allegedly raping a 28-month-old baby.

The accused however pleaded not guilty before Justice Mboob.

According to the mother, her baby wanted to ease herself and she took her to the toilet.

She told the court that she then left her there to fetch water from a nearby tap.

She added that whilst she was at the tap, she heard her daughter crying and when she ran towards the toilet, she saw Bilali coming out of the toilet.

The victim’s mother testified that when she approached her daughter, she saw her bleeding.

The incident happened in May 2021 in Kanifing Municipality.