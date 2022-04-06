Man charged with homosexuality

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

One Malick Njie, a resident of Latrikunda German, was yesterday brought before the High Court in Banjul on a single charge of homosexuality.

Njie is being charged with aggravated homosexuality contrary to section 144 A (1) (a) of the criminal code (Amendment) Act 2014 of the Laws of The Gambia.

The prosecution alleged that Malick Njie, sometime in 2021 at Latrikunda German, unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a 12-year-old boy through his anus.

The case was transferred from Kanifing Magistrates’ Court recently after it acknowledged that the court lacks jurisdiction to preside over the matter.