City of Banjul
Monday, June 13, 2022
Gambia News

Man hangs himself after he allegedly stole phone and gave to his girlfriend

By Ousman A Marong

Sheriffo Senghore, 21, has committed suicide after Barra police recovered a mobile phone he allegedly stole and gave to his girlfriend.

Sheriffo, a native of Medina Kanuma in the Lower Niumi District, NBR, hanged himself on Thursday.

Witnesses told The Standard that Senghore, having allegedly stolen the phone, gave it to his girlfriend who also gave it to another man she is dating.

“The police recovered the stolen phone and started their investigations and a search for Sheriffo Senghore who decided to hang himself,” a reliable source informed The Standard.

A source close to the Barra police said the station on June 9th received a report regarding the incident.

The source further said the police arrived at the scene and realized that Sheriffo has hanged himself.

The body was then taken to the mortuary.

The deputy police spokesperson, Alieu Jamanka, added: “I can confirm to you that a young man in a particular village in the Niumis was found hanging on a tree. He was lowered and taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. The matter is currently under investigations by Barra police.”

