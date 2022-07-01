28.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, July 1, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Man in court for assaulting female police officer

0
- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

One Sheikh Saho was yesterday arraigned at the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court for assaulting one Jainaba Colley a female police officer at Manjai Kunda.
Appearing before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang, Saho pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Police prosecutor, Sub-Inspector Jammeh, applied for an adjournment to enable him prepare for the case.
He added that the prosecution would not object to bail for the accused.
Saho was then granted bail in the sum of D100,000 with two Gambian sureties sworn to an affidavit of means.
According to the charge sheet, on 9 June at Manjai Kunda, Sheikh Saho willfully and unlawfully assaulted Jainba Colley a police officer, by hitting her in the face and chest with his hand.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWorld Bank MD of operations to visit Gambia
Next articleSkye Bank teller arraigned for stealing D2.4M
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

GFF elections set for August 27

The Electoral Committee of The Gambia Football Federation has announced Saturday 27 August as the date for the 2022 national football elections.The committee further...

GAMBIA NOMINATED IN 4 CATEGORIES IN CAF AWARDS

Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

The other woman (or The ‘doma’ wife)

Of honey and pain

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions