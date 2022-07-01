Man in court for assaulting female police officer

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

One Sheikh Saho was yesterday arraigned at the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court for assaulting one Jainaba Colley a female police officer at Manjai Kunda.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang, Saho pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police prosecutor, Sub-Inspector Jammeh, applied for an adjournment to enable him prepare for the case.

He added that the prosecution would not object to bail for the accused.

Saho was then granted bail in the sum of D100,000 with two Gambian sureties sworn to an affidavit of means.

According to the charge sheet, on 9 June at Manjai Kunda, Sheikh Saho willfully and unlawfully assaulted Jainba Colley a police officer, by hitting her in the face and chest with his hand.