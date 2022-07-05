27.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Gambia News

Man stabbed to death in Kololi

By Aisha Tamba

One Modou Ndow has been charged with the murder on Saturday of one Hamidou Bah at Kololi. According to the charge sheet Ndow allegedly and unlawfully stabbed Hamidou with a pair of scissors on his right rib which led to his untimely death.   

However Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Kanifing Court yesterday transferred the case to the High Court saying his court does not have the jurisdiction to try the capital offence adding that his court shall not enter into any details of the case; rather it shall transfer the matter to the High Court for want of jurisdiction.

The police prosecutor M Badjie, representing the IGP, accordingly applied for the matter to be transferred to the High Court.

