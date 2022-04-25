Manding Network rejects claim it plans to harm journalist Pa Nderry

- Advertisement -

The chairman of the Manding Network, Serign Bojang has rubbished reports on social media that its members Bakary Trawally and King Sport offered huge amount of dollars to anyone who volunteers to harm Star FM journalist Pa Nderry Touray or members of his family. Mr Touray was recently accused by opposition UDP leader Ousainu Darboe of hating Mandinkas, a comment Gambia Press Union condemned as attack on the press.

In a write-up shared with The Standard, the Manding Newtork chaiman Bojang said the claims are false and nonsensical and no one should even give it attention. “Manding Network has no business whatsoever with any journalist and more especially King Sport and Bakary Trawally have very little time to respond to such idle talk on social media. We challenge any news outlet or social media platform to come with evidence where such a claim is made,” he said.

“People who take to media under false names of platforms only spew hate against people and tribes such as those behind the post calling themselves independent news must stop the bad practice and live a decent life,” Bojang said.