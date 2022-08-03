Medical doctor confirms rape victim was sexually assaulted

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

One Dr Ramatoulie Drammeh of Kanifing General Hospital has told the High Court that a fourteen-year-old girl in the criminal trial of one Foday Touray was indeed sexually assaulted.

Touray is charged with rape and indecent assault.

The witness indicated that she conducted medical examination on the victim and prepared a medical certificate after discovering that the hymen of the victim was absent.

Dr Rahmatoulie confirmed penetration but no laceration on the victim’s private parts. She explained that various factors cause loss of hymen but noted that some women are born without it.

The victim in her testimony had told the court that she met the accused in August 2019 who asked her to follow him to his house where he proceeded to have sexual intercourse with her against her will.

The victim further testified that again in November 2019, the accused came to her house and led her into her mother’s room and when he began to undress her, her father walked into the room.