Melville appeals after losing custody of his child

By Aisha Tamba

After losing a custody battle in April, Melville Roberts has filed an appeal at the Kanifing high court.

The appeal, which was filed on 5th May 2022, indicated Mr Roberts’ dissatisfaction with the judgment of the Kanifing Children’s Court dated 14th April 2022.

His appeal reads, in part: “The child needs to bond with her paternal family members to ensure proper orientation and exposure to the culture of her paternal family members.”

Mr Roberts argued that denying his child such access will “fundamentally undermine” their self-esteem.

Mr. Roberts said the children’s court erred when it declined his request to “transfer the child to a bilingual school at his expense…where the child would be exposed to higher standard tuition and education.”

Melville seeks the high court to set aside the judgement.

The case was mentioned before Justice Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Kanifing high court.

However, both legal representatives were absent and the matter was adjourned for further mentioning.