25.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, July 25, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Ministry says hajj flights due back from today

9
- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Local Government has said Gambian pilgrims are due back today, Monday and tomorrow, Tuesday.

Last week, a member of the hajj commission Imam Ba Leigh told The Standard the pilgrims were expected on the 27th and 28th but according to Ministry, the confirmed dates as per the contract with the nine hajj operators are the 25th and 26th July.

- Advertisement -

“These are the official dates and no changes have been made on these dates,” the Ministry stressed in a statement on Friday.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWorks minister tough with contractors on meeting targeted dates
Next articleGov’t denies reports ex-VP refuses to vacate residence
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest Stories

Gambia well placed to eliminate Bissau tomorrow

The Gambia will go into tomorrow's second leg in the CHAN qualifiers with a solid -1-0 victory over opponents Guinea Bissau. Alieu Barry's first...

Barrow sends off Team GAMBIA with battle flag

GAMBIA GETS TOUGH UNDER-20 DRAW

Alagie Conteh or Mikhail Khodorkovsky?

ESSA FAAL, BABA JAH case settled out of court

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions