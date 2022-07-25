Ministry says hajj flights due back from today

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Local Government has said Gambian pilgrims are due back today, Monday and tomorrow, Tuesday.

Last week, a member of the hajj commission Imam Ba Leigh told The Standard the pilgrims were expected on the 27th and 28th but according to Ministry, the confirmed dates as per the contract with the nine hajj operators are the 25th and 26th July.

“These are the official dates and no changes have been made on these dates,” the Ministry stressed in a statement on Friday.