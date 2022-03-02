￼Missing woman and son found in Senegal

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

More than a month since their mysterious disappearance, family sources have confirmed to The Standard that Mariama Balajo and her three-year-old son have been found in Senegal.

The duo went missing just hours before her husband arrived from Europe on holidays in late January. She was reported to have gone out from their new Brusubi house with the child to shop some food for her husband and never returned.

A frantic search was mounted by the police and the family who offered D50,000 for any information leading to her whereabouts.

Yesterday, a family source told The Standard that Mariama and her child have been found in Zinguinchor, Senegal and arrangements are being made for her homecoming. Our source would not know how she was found and when she was due back home. The police PRO Spt. Lamin Njie said his office is yet to be informed of the details but a massive active search is still on for her.