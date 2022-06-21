More appointments in foreign service

- Advertisement -

By Awa Macalo

Fafa Sanyang, the former minister of energy and petroleum, has been appointed The Gambia’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Sanyang was appointed energy minister in April 2017, a few months after President Barrow sworn in his first cabinet.

Fansu Bojang was the ambassador at the Gambian mission in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Sanyang’s appointment followed those of FJC, Bensouda, Noah and others as President Barrow freshens up personnel in foreign service.

Meanwhile, Lamin Dibba, who was environment minister, has been appointed The Gambia’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations.

Mr Dibba replaces Lang Yabou, who is now a permanent secretary at the foreign ministry.