Mother testifies against man who allegedly raped her daughter and gave her D2000 for abortion

By Aisha Tamba

The mother of a 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by one Musa Sanneh, has told the court that Musa gave her daughter D2,000 to abort the resultant pregnancy.

According to the charge sheet, Musa Sanneh in 2021, intentionally and under coercive circumstances engaged in a sexual act with a 15-year-old girl.

Testifying before Justice Mboob of the Bakau High Court, the mother said she noticed signs of pregnancy in her daughter after the incident. “I noticed that she was vomiting and when I asked her, she told me that it was Musa. We live in the same compound with Musa. I asked her what she meant because she looked pregnant,” the mother said.

She said her daughter then surrendered D2000 to her, saying Musa gave her the money for abortion after she told him she is pregnant.

“I told her that we should go to the hospital. I took the money and we went to Fatou Gaye to have a test. And it was confirmed that she was pregnant. I asked the doctor how I could explain that to her father. The doctor told me to give her father’s number. That is how I left her the at hospital and went back home. The doctor later called my husband and explained to him. That night, some police officers came to the house and we all went to the station,” the witness further testified.

The case is adjourned to July for cross-examination.