MoYS signs agreement with UMBRO

By Oumie Mendy

The Ministry of Youths and Sports yesterday signed an agreement with UMBRO, a top English sports equipment manufacturing company.

The agreement aims to unlock the potentials of Gambian football and sports in general by providing typical sports-specific materials including garments and wears in a uniformed way.

The permanent secretary of MoYS, Saikou K. Sanyang, said the agreement is part of UMBRO’s commitment to its social corporate responsibility to support sport in The Gambia through training of trainers and the provision of technology and equipment, administrative, technical and digital.

“The ministry will continue the leadership and coordination role for the provision of funds to all national sporting events and will also endeavor to provide the needed infrastructure and prerequisite sport equipment and equipment to teams across the country,” Sanyang said.

He said the country’s maiden qualification to the Africa Cup Nations demonstrates the ministry’s tremendous strive over the years.

“The agreement is testament to the commonalities that unify our organizations and genuine passion for football and sport as a whole,” Sanyang added.

The Gambia’s Goodwill Sports Ambassador, Tijan Jaiteh, who’s the Umbro country director on behalf of the Umbro South Africa country rep, Nicole Marcus said: “With nearly a century of experience in the sports industry, Umbro has developed culture of excellence that has allowed us to work across the African continent and become a credible supporter of the African sporting landscape.

“We are excited to continue this work in the Gambia in partnership with the MoYS, and endeavour to maximise The Gambia’s incredible sporting potential through the exploration of the opportunities to further develop sports business in a holistic and comprehensive manner,” he said.

UMBRO is partnering with over 120 teams around the world.