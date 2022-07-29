NAM tells gov’t to address horrible condition of roads

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The National Assembly Member for Serekunda on a spot visit to vulnerable communities has called on the government to intervene to help residents living in unbearable conditions as a result of the recent heavy downpour.

“I remember in 2019 after the tragic death of a special needs teenager who drowned in the water stream, the former vice president Isatou Touray came to the site with a delegation from different ministries and promised to take the matter to cabinet but nothing has been done about it so far,” Honourable Musa Cham said.

The lawmaker said the former National Assembly Member for Serekunda, Halifa Sallah had raised the same issue with the then Minister of Works and he was assured that it was factored in their 2020 budget to construct two motorable bridges in Farokono and in Dippa Kunda but that has also failed.

“In my humble capacity as the National Assembly Member for Serekunda, I urge the responsible authorities to be more proactive. I request that the Ministry of Works, National Roads Authority and Kanifing Municipal Council visit the affected communities and come up with lasting solutions to this dire situation.

I have also made follow-ups with the National Roads Authority. The Director briefed me that the bridge designs were completed, but residents of Farokono are yet to see the construction of the said bridges. This is unacceptable to my community and the tax payers of Serekunda,” Honourable Cham lamented.