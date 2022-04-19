NAMs urged not to sell dignity to Barrow

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Lamin Manneh, a defeated parliamentary aspirant for Sanementereng Constituency, has called on the new members, especially independent NAMs not to betray their electorate by selling their dignity to President Adama Barrow.

Speaking to The Standard in reaction to the recent elections, Mr Manneh who is also the secretary general of the Gambia federation of the disabled, said “there should no longer be any brown envelope NAMs as was the case in the past legislature. The National Assembly Members who cross-carpeted to the president were taught a lesson by the electorate and that is why most of them lost their seats, so the incoming ones should learn from that.”