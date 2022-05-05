28.2 C
NEW CABINET UNVEILED

By Lamin Cham

Veteran educationist and former higher education minister, Badara Joof has been appointed vice president, leading a pack of several new ministers in the new cabinet announced yesterday.

Among the newcomers are Abdou Jobe – Petroleum; Siaka Sonko – Interior; Sering Modou Njie – Defence; Professor Pierre Gomez – Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology; Sheriff Abba Sanyang – Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs; Dr Demba Sabally -Agriculture; Baboucarr Ousmaila Joof – Public Service, Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination and Delivery; Lamin Queen Jammeh – Information; and Rohey John-Manjang – Environment and Climate Change.

Meanwhile, nearly a dozen ministers have either been moved to new cabinet positions or are maintained at their desks. They include Hamat Bah – Tourism and Culture, Ebrima Sillah – Works, Transport and Infrastructure, also overseeing newly created Communication and Digital Economy; Musa Drammeh – Fisheries, Water Resources; Fatou Kinteh -Women, Children and Social Welfare; Bakary Badjie – Youth and Sports; Claudiana Cole – Basic and Secondary Education; Seedy Keita- Finance and Economic Affairs overseeing Trade, and Employment; Mamadou Tangara – Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad; Ahmadou Lamin Samateh – Health; and Dawda Jallow-Attorney General and Justice.

The president also appointed a new Secretary General and Head of Civil Service, Salimata Touray and Chief of Staff, Mod Ceesay. Among those who lost their jobs in the shake-up are Dr Isatou Touray, James Gomez, Bai Lamin Jobe, Fafa Sanyang, Sheikh Omar Faye, Mambury Njie, Yankuba Sonko, Lamin Dibba and Amie Fabureh.

