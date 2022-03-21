New US ambassador presents letters of credence

- Advertisement -

Press release, State House – President Adama Barrow on Friday received the letters of credence of the newly appointed US Ambassador to The Gambia, Sharon L Cromer at State House, Banjul.

In welcoming Ambassador Cromer, President Barrow said it’s a “homecoming” for her to return to The Gambia as ambassador, adding that relations between The Gambia and the US have greatly improved since he took office in 2017. He applauded the support and partnership the US has been providing to The Gambia considering the many challenges the country faces.

President Barrow noted the need for continued cooperation between the two countries in the fields of capacity building and job creation to help curb the tide of irregular migration. He highlighted the positive impact of The Gambia’s readmission into the US Millennium Challenge Corporation programme.

Following the presentation of her credentials, Ambassador Cromer said she is pleased to be back in The Gambia, noting that she first visited 45 years ago as a member of a visiting students group. She said as ambassador, she will build on the partnership between The Gambia and the US to strengthen democracy, good governance, and economic advancement.