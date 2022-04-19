NEW VP, CDS RUMOURS QUASHED

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

As the country awaits the much-expected cabinet and government reshuffles, the rumour mill is spinning with news about purported appointments in the cabinet and elsewhere.

Over the last few days, social media was filled with reports that a former Speaker of the National Assembly and top APRC official, Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay, is to be appointed vice president while former army chief Lang Tombong Tamba is to return as CDS. Other rumours said former Foñi Kansala NAM, Musa Amul Nyassi is to become the new governor of West Caost Region.

There were also reports that at least three former NAMs, Saikouba Jarju, Saikou Marong and Alhagie Jawara are to be appointed into the Gambia’s diplomatic service.

The Standard yesterday sought confirmation from the authorities and the individuals themselves.

A senior government official said the identity of the new cabinet is not expected until end of month and only President Barrow can confirm who is in the list. As for Musa Amul Nyassi, the former Kansala NAM said he has not been given any appointment letter and all what is being said is just hearsay. The former NAM of Latrikunda, Saikou Marong too said he is not aware of him being appointed in the diplomatic service and cannot also confirm that of his colleagues.

A presidential adviser contacted by The Standard said he has no knowledge about any such appointments, adding that those matters are only handled by the president.

”The only thing that I can confirm are the nominations of Fabakary Tombong Jatta and others to the National Assembly,” Dodou Sanno stressed.

The Standard also contacted Lang Tombong Tamba who said he hasn’t been notified of any appointment while Fatoumata Jahumpa Ceesay is said be out of the country.