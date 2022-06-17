BCC plants 10,000 nursery fruits, flowers in 14 Banjul schools

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Banjul City Council as part of its City Link Ostend Project launched a tree planting exercise to plant 10,000 nursery fruits and flower trees in 14 schools within the city.

The program will be jointly coordinated by DOC- Banjul and West Africa Bird Study Association WABSA both key stakeholders in the Banjul greening initiative under the EU funded project.

The exercise will see the planting of hundreds of moringa seeds, orange trees, lemon, mango, pawpaw, baobab, jar fruits and coconut among others.

Speaking at the launching ceremony held at the Campama Lower Basic School Banjul last Thursday, Banjul Ostend City Link project manager Alfusainey Gano, said the planting exercise is tailored towards working with students and schools to fight against climate change in Banjul.

According to Gano, climate change has devastative direct consequences on the lives of the people thus the need for concrete actions.

“The option has been given to us to remedy the situation. But this is only possible if we all participate in making the environment better for all of us,” he said.

The project manager reiterated the Council’s commitment as well as its partners to see that “Banjul is green and a nice for the people.

WABSA executive director Lamin Jobarteh explained that; “The objective of the project is to strengthen the urban governance capacity of the Banjul City Council BCC by developing efficient public service and future proof programs for the city of Banjul.

Mr. Jobarteh thanked the European Union EU for funding the project and City Link Banjul project for partnership while urging the beneficiary the school administrators to ensure the success of the plantings.