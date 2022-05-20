ChildFund hands over 1000 portable solar lights to students

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

ChildFund International The Gambia in its operation to promote the wellbeing of children and their families living in deprivation and vulnerability, has on Monday handed over 1000 portable solar lights for onward distribution to school-going children at the handing over ceremony held at its country office in Kanifing.

These lights are solely meant to support the educational activities of children at home, which is critical in improving the education outcomes of children.

Speaking, Musukuta Komma Bah, ChildFund International The Gambia country director, said solar lights are meant purposely to support children’s educational activities at home.

She also encouraged children to spend a few hours of the night to read their books in making the best use of these solar lights.

“We will be delivering 1000 solar lights to students in the West Coast Region and some parts in LRR too,” she said.

Nfamara Dabo, programs and sponsorship director, ChildFund International The Gambia, said the donated lights will be distributed to the students through their local partners.

“This is the third time United For Light has been reaching out to us. We also received 132 lights from them which we used to support some families in Foñi”.

Adama Jimba Jobe, permanent secretary, MoBSE, said ChildFund is complementing government’s efforts in making sure that children are safe.

“Providing them with these solar lights is one way of ensuring that they are also secured.”

PS Jobe thanked ChildFund and partners for having the children of the country at the forefront of their activities.

“There is nowhere in the world where the government can do it all. So I would like to thank ChildFund for always complementing the government. It is always reaching out to these children who are the cream of the country.”

Also speaking in his vote of thanks, Alagie Jarju, board chair of Dinding Yiriwa Federation, said these donations couldn’t have come at a better time when the Grade 12 students have started their exams.

He said these lights will definitely help the students in terms of their performance.

“We thank Childfund for being a true partner. Be assured that these lights will be given to the most needy students.”