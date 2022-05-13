Disrupt TV launches in Gambia, ahead of PointClick’s 15-year anniversary

- Advertisement -

Disrupt TV has launched on YouTube with a new show called StartUp Diaries, which features Gambian founders and their startup stories. Each episode has an in-depth interview with a Founder, sharing their journey and strategies. StartUp Diaries is aimed at viewers in The Gambia and the diaspora around the world.

The series is sponsored by PointClick Technologies, which is a cloud management company operating across USA, Africa, Europe and Asia, with a base in The Gambia for the past four years. Disrupt TV is part of The Disruptive Lab, The Gambia’s first tech hub and co-working space, which is fully funded by PointClick Technologies.

Series producer and CEO of PointClick Technologies Malik Khan says:

“Building a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem requires sharing and togetherness. That’s why we’ve launched Disrupt TV. Our first show, StartUp Diaries, is an exciting initiative for us, and we want it to inspire up-and-coming entrepreneurs in both The Gambia and the diaspora. Each of the featured Founders gives a lot of insight into the challenges and opportunities that Gambian organizations face. We hope that by starting this conversation, it encourages more startups in the country. PointClick Technologies is proud to be the sponsor of Series 1.”

PointClick Technologies is also marking another big milestone this year. The global company is celebrating 15 years in business. Mr Khan explains:

“Back in 2006, no one was really thinking about Cloud services. I was providing IT services – a common starting point for many of today’s Cloud providers. I’d go into businesses and fix desktops, repair servers and assist with IT issues. But I realized that I could do more, and the idea for PointClick Technologies was born. I built the company from the ground up, and we now manage IT infrastructure, deliver managed IT services and are a Microsoft partner for several companies and brands worldwide. We have bases in the United States, Spain, India, and The Gambia. We’re incredibly grateful to our clients and our team as we prepare to celebrate our 15th anniversary.”

About Disrupt TV

Disrupt TV was created to share disruptive ideas and be a platform for disruptors. The channel is part of The Disruptive Lab and powered by PointClick Technologies. Our mission is to empower innovation and transformation in the African tech and entrepreneurial ecosystems.

About The Disruptive Lab

The Disruptive Lab is The Gambia’s first tech and innovation hub. It is fully funded by PointClick Technologies. Our purpose is to elevate businesses in The Gambia with a particular focus on tech companies. We provide the right work environment and connect our members with other organizations with shared interests, so that better products and services can be created in the country.

About PointClick Technologies

PointClick Technologies facilitates success in the cloud, and has been providing enterprise-level Cloud, Hosting & IT infrastructure solutions and managed IT services to our business clients for fifteen years. This includes a comprehensive security suite, disaster recovery, managed storage, and backup solutions. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina in the United States, with offices in Spain, India, and The Gambia. We have built a reputation for delivering high-touch services to major brands in the US and global companies in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.