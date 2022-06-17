26.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, June 17, 2022
type here...
Gambia NewsNews Extra

Egypt supports OIC summit preparations with IT equipment

0
- Advertisement -

The Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt on Wednesday donated substantial IT equipment and office stationery to support The Gambia’s ongoing preparations for the hosting of the OIC Heads of States Summit.
The Ambassador of Egypt to The Gambia H.E Noha A. Khedr, who is based on Dakar, Senegal presented the items to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Dr. Mamadou Tangara for onward delivery to The Gambia OIC Secretariat.
The ceremony took place at the Foreign Affairs ministry in Banjul.
The Chief Executive Officer of the Gambia OIC Secretariat, Mr. Yankuba Dibba, who was present at the handing over, thanked the government of Egypt for responding to their request and supporting Gambia’s preparatory efforts.
While highlighting the significance of the donation, he assured that the items will be put optimum use.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Mamadou Tangara thanked the Ambassador on behalf of the government and H.E President Adama Barrow, the Board Chair of The Gambia OIC Secretariat. He added that Egypt has been supporting the Gambia in other areas and he looks forward to more of its kind.
H.E Ambassador Khedr extended her government’s support for the Gambia and assured of more areas of support and collaboration between the two countries.
Earlier, H.E Khedr visited The Gambia OIC Secretariat where she met with the management and staff of the Secretariat and was given a conducted tour of the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, also the home of OIC.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBCC plants 10,000 nursery fruits, flowers in 14 Banjul schools
Next articleNAMs tell Ecowas Parliament gov’t created many opportunities for youth
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

GAMBIAN ATHLETICS TEAM RETURN TO HERO’S WELCOME

A contingent of local based national athletes was treated to a special welcome ceremony upon their return from the African championships on Wednesday. Their...

Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

False prophets

Hip Hip Hooray!

Global food security at a glance

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions