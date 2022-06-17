Egypt supports OIC summit preparations with IT equipment

- Advertisement -

The Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt on Wednesday donated substantial IT equipment and office stationery to support The Gambia’s ongoing preparations for the hosting of the OIC Heads of States Summit.

The Ambassador of Egypt to The Gambia H.E Noha A. Khedr, who is based on Dakar, Senegal presented the items to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Dr. Mamadou Tangara for onward delivery to The Gambia OIC Secretariat.

The ceremony took place at the Foreign Affairs ministry in Banjul.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Gambia OIC Secretariat, Mr. Yankuba Dibba, who was present at the handing over, thanked the government of Egypt for responding to their request and supporting Gambia’s preparatory efforts.

While highlighting the significance of the donation, he assured that the items will be put optimum use.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Mamadou Tangara thanked the Ambassador on behalf of the government and H.E President Adama Barrow, the Board Chair of The Gambia OIC Secretariat. He added that Egypt has been supporting the Gambia in other areas and he looks forward to more of its kind.

H.E Ambassador Khedr extended her government’s support for the Gambia and assured of more areas of support and collaboration between the two countries.

Earlier, H.E Khedr visited The Gambia OIC Secretariat where she met with the management and staff of the Secretariat and was given a conducted tour of the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, also the home of OIC.