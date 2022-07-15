Gambia, Japan sign food assistance worth D125 million

- Advertisement -

By Ya Awa Touray

Communications officer, MoFA

BANJUL, 7 July 2022: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Thursday, 7 July 2022 presided over yet another signing of Exchange notes for the delivery of Japanese food assistance under the Japanese Food Assistance Programme for The Gambia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Government of Japan allocated about one hundred and twenty-five million Gambian Dalasis dedicated to the implementation of the Food Assistance under its grant aid scheme.

Speaking at the ceremony, FM Dr. Tangara praised the Government of Japan for the support and said that the ceremony is of significant importance to The Gambia’s post COVID reconstruction.

He posited that even though Japan and other countries are rebuilding post-COVID-19, Japan continues to reach out to friendly countries like The Gambia to strengthen cooperation through economic and technical assistance.

FM Tangara also recalled Japan’s participation in the realisation of projects and programs in the most important sectors of The Gambia’s development with JICA in the areas such as; education, vocational training, agriculture, fisheries, health, and water management.

“The spirit of generosity and genuine cooperation has always been a defining characters of the Japanese people,” posited Dr. Mamadou Tangara.

He also conveyed on behalf of the government and people of the Republic of The Gambia their gratitude to Japan and Her people for their continued partnership and solidarity over the years.

For his part, the Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of The Gambia H.E. Izawa Osamu, said the food aid is part of the contribution of Japan to support the efforts of the Government of The Gambia towards food security and poverty alleviation.

Ambassador Izawa Osamu reiterated Japan’s continuous commitment to stand by the people and the Government of The Gambia in all circumstances in order to achieve social and economic development goals.

The ceremony was witnessed by Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Saffie Sankareh-Farage, the Director of Asia & Oceanic Affairs Directorate, Mrs. Fatou Njie-Hydara and members of her Directorate.