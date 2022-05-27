Immigration officers begin 6 months training on IT

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

At least 30 immigration officers drawn from numerous units across the country have commenced a six-month capacity building on information and communication technology at the Suruwa Camara Unified IT Institute in Salagi on Monday.

The training is in line with the institution’s commitment to transform and digitalise its operations in document processing, border control and migration management among others.

GID commissioner of finance, Ousman Lowe who represented the director general at the event, emphasised the importance of the training in relation to realisation of the strategic mandate of the department which is why the management attaches great commitment to capacity building for the officers.

Commissioner Jobe urged the participating officers to take the opportunity with utmost seriousness so as to positively impact service delivery in their respective areas of operation.

“This is a pilot program and we are very optimistic that it would pay a very good dividend. IT is part of our lives and entails every aspect of mandate and everything we do now. This is a noble program and I urge you to show a high degree of seriousness and ensure the knowledge gained is passed down to your colleagues who are not part of this training,” he urged.

The chief executive officer of Suruwa Institute of IT, Sulayman Camara, said the participants will be trained on fundamental theoretical and practical intricacies of information technology including cyber security, networking and databases, and other relevant applications.

Camara, who is an international certified trainer, assured the Immigration management of his institution’s readiness to deliver justice to the course, saying the participants become COMPUTIA certified professionals at the end of the six months training.

According to Mr. Camara, the intricacies of today’s digital world have made IT a crucial enhancement tool in security management and regulation.

He called for considerate efforts to build on Gambia’s IT infrastructure to enable it to become a smart city to spur economic growth and employment.

In her vote of thanks, Amie Ganesh Kebbeh a participant expressed gratitude to the management for availing them the opportunity to build capacity on information technology and promised that they will deliver to their best of abilities and make the management proud.